Well, this certainly wasn’t on our bingo card for 2022.

Cher was recently spotted strolling hand-in-hand with Alexander “AE” Edwards, the ex-boyfriend of Amber Rose.

Yes, you read that right.

According to TMZ, the 76-year-old pop star was photographed entering Craig’s in West Hollywood where she met up with AE and his best buddy Tyga inside. Before entering the restaurant, the 36-year-old music exec greeted Cher outside, and they held hands as they walked into the establishment.

Photos captured AE kissing Cher’s hand

The duo wined and dined until a little after midnight. Then, they jetted over to another restaurant for some more fun. According to the outlet, Tyga left in his own ride, while Cher and AE shared their own private car. Photos obtained by the site captured AE and the singer schmoozing in the backseat. At one point, the Hip-Hop producer even kissed Cher’s hand.

After partying the night away, sources say the two went back to Cher’s swanky Malibu home.

Now, this isn’t the first time the two have hung out. AE allegedly hung out with Cher at her home sometime last week. Tyga was also there. In September, the “Believe” hitmaker was also spotted chopping it up with Tyga at the Rick Owens fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

It’s still super unclear as to whether AE and Cher’s recent link-ups have been business-related or pleasure related, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

AE has been single for quite some time now. In 2021, the former music businessman broke up with Amber Rose after she accused him of cheating with “12” different women. He later apologized for his infidelity on social media.

The former couple shares a young son named Slash Electric together.

What do you think of AE and Cher possibly dating? There’s a 40-year age difference between the two. Do you think it could work? Tell us down below in the comments section!

