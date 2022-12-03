MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela Yee’s time on The Breakfast Club has officially come to an end. During her last broadcast on Dec. 2, her co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God bid her farewell.

“I do want to just say, Angela Yee, job well done,” Charlamagne told Yee. “Job well done. They can never take away what we built. We’ve all made history together as a radio show, we’re in the Radio Hall of Fame. We are linked together forever, and us three have created a blueprint for a lot of people to follow. I just thank God for bringing us together, and I thank God for the last 13 years. I can’t wait to see what God has planned for us next, and I know that it’s going to be incredible and I know you’re going to have tremendous success with Way up with Angela Yee.”

DJ Envy kept it short and sweet.

“I’m going to miss my sister,” he said. “I’m not going to miss you taking stabs at me, [but] I’m going to miss my sister.”

After her last time on-air, Yee also gave her own speech where she shared that she’s excited to see how The Breakfast Club grows without her.

We’ve had quite a run, so I just want to thank everyone that was up here with us….But thank everybody for just being here with us and rocking with us for so long. We’re in the Radio Hall of Fame, that is a huge deal, we don’t take that for granted. It takes a team of people to be able to do this so I’m excited for what The Breakfast Club is going to do. So I want to make sure if there’s anything I can do to make the transition smooth other than come up there and work, I will make sure to help in anyway.

Yee announced her exit back in August.