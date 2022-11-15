MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige has gone from penning ballads to books. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has authored a children’s book and it’s available for pre-order. She revealed the good news on her Instagram page with a photo of the cover and a description of the book.

Mary Can! is an inspirational and motivating story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves. It’s such a personal story for me, based off my own experiences as a child and even as an adult. I was so used to people telling me “no” and that I “couldn’t” which only motivated me more. My hope with this book is that it instills in kids from an early age that they can do anything they aspire to do. There are no limits to what they can accomplish!

Mary Can! will be released on March 28, 2023.

Mary J. Blige Already Wrote Her Memoir

Mary J. Blige pours her pain into the music and fans have been waiting for her to put it in a book. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, she said her memoir is done and will be released when the time is right. It was supposed to be released in February 2022, but she pushed it back.

“I felt great,” she said about finishing her untitled book. “I felt really light and sometimes I felt like crying because it all surfaced again.”

She’s also working on an album with Dr. Dre.

“That was something I always wanted to do: to do a produced album by Dr. Dre, because everything he does, you know you’re going to have smashes and you know it’s going to be excellent,” she said. “I was like, ‘Yo, this is a dream come true for me. I want you to produce an album for me.’ And he was like ‘Oh my God, it’s a dream come true for me!’ And then boom, here we are. It’s really happening.”

Blige released her 15th album Good Morning Gorgeous in February.