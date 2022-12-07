MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B gave Casey Anthony a tongue lashing via social media. Anthony was accused of killing her three-year-old daughter Casey in 2009 but was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

“I don’t give a deum how they flip it ,switch it, turn it, toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus,” the mother-of-two tweeted. “I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby !!!!”

Anthony’s case is making headlines again due to the Peacock series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. In this three-part docuseries, Anthony tells her truth and “addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.” Since she didn’t testify during her trial, this docuseries marks the first time the public has heard from her.

Anthony Claims To Still Be Clueless About Her Daughter’s Death

In the series, Anthony shared that she feels like a “convicted liar.”

“I lied to everyone… it was years of trying to show everyone I lived a certain life because I didn’t want people to pity me,” she said. “No lie was out of bounds, no lie was out of limit.”

Anthony claimed that she still doesn’t know what happened to Caylee.

“It’s hard because a thousand questions go through my head. I’m responsible for answering every one of the world’s questions about her, about what happened,” Anthony also said in the series. “I still don’t know what happened to Caylee. I know what I’m afraid of. I know what eats at me at night.”

Prosecutors claimed Anthony gave the youngster chloroform, suffocated her with duct tape and disposed of her body in the woods. They theorized that her death was covered up by Anthony and her father.

Cardi B Also Commented On Akbar V’s Parenting

Back in September during a heated Twitter exchange, Cardi B also criticized Akbar V’s parenting. The Atlanta native has been open about always not having custody of all five of her children.

In a few tweets, the “Rumors” rapper said: I hate a h** that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your s***!!! I take care of kids ..since the day they came out my pussy. See the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES.