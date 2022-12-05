MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B lets us know that it costs to see the boss, XXL reported. The Grammy award winning rapper recently took to social media in a since-deleted tweet to showcase how she was paid 1 million dollars to perform a private 35-minute, sexy set at the Chase Sapphire Lounge during Art Basel in Miami. The tweet was originally a response to a Twitter user suggesting her career decline due to performing in a “back yard,” but the rapper did not hesitate to let us know her price actually went up.

Some commenters assumed that Cardi B felt prompted to share this financial gain with her following as talks about her lack of new projects or tour announcement may be due to a fear of low sale numbers. Recently, other female rappers have also been a target of controversy for low first week streaming sales. However, she swiftly went on to refute those claims.

Cardi B continued on social media to defend her career stats, letting her followers know that she is “never afraid of numbers” as many of her records have diamond certifications. The Grammy winner says she is taking her well earned time to “mentally and physically prepare” to do things her way, revealing how she didn’t have artist management for two years of her still growing career.

Videos circulating of her performance at the event revealed Cardi B’s husband, Migos rapper Offset, was also in attendance at the show, standing front row as she donned a custom made, Jean Paul Gaultier nude bodysuit that “represent[s] the purest form of women bodies.” The “Up” rapper popped that thang and gave the hubs a sexy, boudoir dance during her set.

While Cardi B has never been known to shy away from conversations about her image and artistry, with checks like those to chase, it’s clear to her and her 140 million plus followers that life is still going “up” for her.

