I don’t gotta @ I can change a b**** life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY, I don’t do the internet!!
If we said what we said on the phone why keep texting? These all these b****** want …INTERNET SHOWS..I’m done -_-
After Cardi said she changes lives, Akbar V brought her arch nemesis Nicki Minaj into the conversation. Minaj recently called on Akbar to be featured on the “Super Freaky Girl” remix.
The former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star then said she was going to upload screenshots of the texts between her and Cardi.
“I’m bout ready to upload these text to show the world how this ho suppose to be on positive community service S*** but texting me like she incredibly hulk …b**** u weigh bout 120 hush up.”
In the screenshots, which you can see below, Cardi B is confronting Akbar about what she was saying on Twitter.
I hate a h** that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your s***!!!I take care of kids ..since the day they came out my pussySee the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES
I’m about to do something you never do ….pick my kid up from school…..you got 20 minutes to talk your shit cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day
“Now my kids got to watch this again @iamcardib u dead wrong for uploading that porn stuff about me again u scoop so low but kool,” she tweeted.. “U just threw me back into anxiety.”
Cardi clapped back but she did agree to delete the X-rated post.
Unmmmm wasn’t you bragging about it when the video first came out…talkin bout you got good head? Anyways imma respect your kids and take it down.”
B**** you was just talking about you had anxiety..The Nikkas from your hood even called us saying you police ..That’s why you here on the internet makin S*** hot and egging my nikka to snitch on himself..FEDERAL ASS B****..Go take that bullet out your head h**.”
Akbar V even said that Offset hit her line as well and he quickly shot down those claims.
“Police a** h** I ain’t called you and If Any N**** played with me get blitzed ask around,” he tweeted. “B**** that’s not my number, why would I call you when b****** already handling you lame a** h**.”
After the smoke cleared, Akbar V’s Twitter page was suspended while Cardi’s is still up. She didn’t delete her tweets either.