And just like that, Cardi B and Akbar V have beef.

It all started after Akbar V tweeted that she doesn’t believe any streaming or album sales numbers unless it is posted by Chart Data.

“If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP …,” she wrote.

Cardi B then replied, “Count all the times chart data posted u.”

She followed up that tweet with, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!”

Akbar V then revealed that Cardi B then called her about the subliminal messages they were exchanging on Twitter.

“Who gave this ho Cardi B my number…gotta be one of y’all weird a** h***?” she posted.

The Bronx rapper confirmed that she called her.

I don’t gotta @ I can change a b**** life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY, I don’t do the internet!!
If we said what we said on the phone why keep texting? These all these b****** want …INTERNET SHOWS..I’m done -_-

After Cardi said she changes lives, Akbar V brought her arch nemesis Nicki Minaj into the conversation. Minaj recently called on Akbar to be featured on the “Super Freaky Girl” remix.

“B**** talking bout she can change my life. ho @NICKIMINAJ change my life I’m on a tape u produced and didn’t know u produced it and showed love to ur dog face a** still cause we was cordial and u ain’t take me number #1 so if u couldn’t change my life with that u can’t do it now. … @NICKIMINAJ is the #QueenOfRap and @iamcardib u are the peasant ho.”

 

The former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star then said she was going to upload screenshots of the texts between her and Cardi.

“I’m bout ready to upload these text to show the world how this ho suppose to be on positive community service S*** but texting me like she incredibly hulk …b**** u weigh bout 120 hush up.”

In the screenshots, which you can see below, Cardi B is confronting Akbar about what she was saying on Twitter.

The “Tomorrow” rapper then went back to Twitter to continue throwing jabs at Akbar V and the fact that she isn’t the primary caregiver to her five children.
I hate a h** that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your s***!!!
I take care of kids ..since the day they came out my pussy
See the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES
I’m about to do something you never do ….pick my kid up from school…..you got 20 minutes to talk your shit cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day
Things got really ugly when Cardi B uploaded a clip of Akbar V’s leaked sex tape. In the clip, she is telling the man to tell her that he loves her.

“Now my kids got to watch this again @iamcardib u dead wrong for uploading that porn stuff about me again u scoop so low but kool,” she tweeted.. “U just threw me back into anxiety.”

Cardi clapped back but she did agree to delete the X-rated post.

Unmmmm wasn’t you bragging about it when the video first came out…talkin bout you got good head? Anyways imma respect your kids and take it down.”

B**** you was just talking about you had anxiety..The Nikkas from your hood even called us saying you police ..That’s why you here on the internet makin S*** hot and egging my nikka to snitch on himself..FEDERAL ASS B****..Go take that bullet out your head h**.”

Akbar V even said that Offset hit her line as well and he quickly shot down those claims.

“Police a** h** I ain’t called you and If Any N**** played with me get blitzed ask around,” he tweeted. “B**** that’s not my number, why would I call you when b****** already handling you lame a** h**.”

After the smoke cleared, Akbar V’s Twitter page was suspended while Cardi’s is still up. She didn’t delete her tweets either.

 

 

 

 

