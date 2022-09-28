MadameNoire Featured Video

And just like that, Cardi B and Akbar V have beef.

It all started after Akbar V tweeted that she doesn’t believe any streaming or album sales numbers unless it is posted by Chart Data.

“If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP …,” she wrote.

Cardi B then replied, “Count all the times chart data posted u.”

She followed up that tweet with, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!”

Akbar V then revealed that Cardi B then called her about the subliminal messages they were exchanging on Twitter.

“Who gave this ho Cardi B my number…gotta be one of y’all weird a** h***?” she posted.

The Bronx rapper confirmed that she called her.