Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. has been booted from his luxury $2 million apartment in Miami. Hunter Jr., 22, was evicted due to owing $70,000 in back rent, the US Sun reported. He was hit with a lawsuit in August for not paying rent since February.

Hunter Jr. was effected by his mother’s financial woes. Her Wells Fargo bank account was frozen due to her former financial advisor claiming that she was being exploited and wasn’t able to manage her money. Since she was locked out of her accounts, Hunter Jr. fell behind on his rent. When responding to the lawsuit, Hunter Jr. said that his mother couldn’t pay his rent because she “went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances” which caused “all of the financial support that she always gave” to end. He added that “for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the one-year lease ended and the court controlled her finances.”

Hunter Jr. moved out on Sept. 7 according to legal documents.

Wendy Williams And Kevin Hunter Jr. Are Allegedly Estranged

A source close to Williams has claimed that Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Jr. are not on good terms. They claimed that after the shock jock was released from rehab, they didn’t speak.

“Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab,” they told the US Sun. “While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped. Kevin has been through hell this year with everything going on with his mom. It breaks his heart that things seemed to be going well while she was in rehab, but as soon as she got her freedom, she hasn’t reached out to him since.”

Being estranged has been hurting Hunter Jr., the source said, but he has been focusing on his studies.

“Kevin has been trying to stay focused and finish up his last year of school, but it’s been challenging having to deal with everything going on with his mother,” the insider added.