In defense of Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Miami is stirring up old rumors that Drake had plastic surgery to upgrade his body.

The famous plastic surgeon, born Michael Salzhauer, posted a lighthearted TikTok commenting on the controversial line Drake rhymed in his new song “Circo Loco,” which many think referenced Megan Thee Stallion allegedly lying about Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot.

In the TikTok, Dr. Miami claimed to be a “hottie” — the name for Megan’s fans.

The clip shows text that reads, “When Drake asks me to do his second round of lipo but I am a Hottie before I am a surgeon.”

A viral sound circulating on the app with a woman saying, “Get somebody else to do it,” plays over the video.

“You mess with Meg, you mess with me 🤷‍♂️,” Dr. Miami added in the caption.

The TikTok sparked so much chatter that the surgeon had to pin a comment he wrote saying, “Guys I have no medical knowledge regarding Drake…. this is based off a Twitter conspiracy of him having lipo and a BBL 😭.”

The clip was shared on Nov. 7 and has since garnered over 3.9 million views and 872,300 likes.

“We love us a MEG stan 😂,” “You so funny 😂,” and “I know that’s right😌❤️,” other commenters posted.

On Twitter, one user said, “Of course Dr. Miami isn’t Drake’s surgeon because this would actually be in direct violation of HIPAA. He’s just a hottie letting the jokes and interpretations fly just like Drake did.”

“Why is Dr. Miami putting drake business out there if that’s true?” and “Dr. Miami dragging drake was not on my bingo card,” others added.

See the tweets below.

