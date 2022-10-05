MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long is seemingly reassessing the people in her life amid her longtime partner Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal.

“A tip for mental health… learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing,” Long posted on Instagram on Oct. 4.

RELATED CONTENT: “Social Media Backs Nia Long Amid Rumors Ime Udoka Cheated On Her With A Celtics Staffer”

Stars including Tina Lawson, Meagan Good, Viola Davis, Busta Rhymes, Niecy Nash, Garcelle Beauvais and more all left supportive messages in the actress’ comments.

Long’s post comes days after the talent gave “no comment” when paparazzi asked if she and Udoka would be working things out.

Udoka came on as the head coach of the Boston Celtics NBA team in June 2021.

The former athlete was suspended from his position late last month after news broke he had a consensual intimate relationship with one of the team’s staffers.

The NBA team issued a message on Twitter on Sept. 22 confirming the suspension.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the statement read. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

Long’s latest Instagram post additionally follows up on sentiments she shared with TMZ shortly after the scandal made headlines.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” she told the outlet. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka separately released a statement that read:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal”