Gabourey Sidibe is officially off the market. The “American Horror Story” actress broke the news during an interview on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Dec. 5. After meeting her husband of over a year, music businessman Brandon Frankel, on a dating app, Sidibe became engaged in November 2020, but apparently always planned on having a lowkey ceremony for their union.

Gabourey Sidibe is claiming her own traditions by doing things on her terms even if unconventional. Her reasoning behind keeping things under wraps?: She “didn’t like weddings,” Sidibe told Brides Magazine this past May. The Antebellum actress Sidibe shared that she would not be a traditional bride after attending so many ceremonies due to her mother’s profession as a wedding singer. After falling deeply for Frankel, they decided to have a “kitchen table” union 4 months after breaking the news of their engagement.

The couple, however unconventional they want to be, are over the moon about each other and their upgraded commitment. Frankel shared to social media about the surprise nuptials and how excited he is to be married to his “forever person.”

Sidibe, as many Black women can relate, did not know if a forever partner was in her cards, as she “simply didn’t believe a lifelong partnership was something she could hope for.” However, upon meeting Frankel, it was an instant connection that was “totally possible” to commit to a life to.

Sidibe said back when they announced their engagement that he was “the partner I thought I was too independent to need.”

Sidibe’s unconventional love story is a testimony for Black women to never doubt the possibility to be loved how they deserve. MadameNoire congrats the (somewhat) newlywed couple!

