39-year-old Precious star Gabourey Sidibe is getting ready to jump the broom with her fiancé of two years Brandon Frankel, but the bride-to-be isn’t opting for a traditional wedding ceremony.

During an exclusive interview with Brides, the actress told fans she’s looking to celebrate her big day a bit more unconventionally.

“The entire time we have been engaged, I’ve always been like, ‘No, we shouldn’t have a wedding.’ Maybe we’ll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we’ll come out and tell everyone we’re married,” Sidibe joked to the publication. In fact, there won’t be bridesmaids and no wild bachelorette party either.

“I don’t want anything done the ‘traditional’ way,” she continued. “Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party.”

Sidibe and Frankel met each other on the popular dating app Raya in 2019 and have been hooked on each other’s love ever since. In November 2020, Frankel, who is the head of partnerships at the music company No Cap Shows, got down on one knee and proposed to the Empire alum with a gorgeous round center diamond ring featuring a stunning white gold encrusted band from Seattle-based jeweler Pendergast & Painter. According to Refinery29, the precious engagement ring cost anywhere between a whopping “$15,000 to $40,000.”

We hear that some first-time brides turn into Bridezilla’s handling all of the wedding planning and hectic tasks that come with organizing the huge milestone, but Frankel said he’s been helping his soon-to-be wifey every step of the way.

“We like to outsource, but we’re both very involved in everything we do. We’re creative people and we’re both pretty good at executing, so we’ll have someone [helping], but we’ll definitely be super involved,” he added.

What will the bride be wearing down the aisle you ask? Keeping in line with her untraditional theme, Sidibe hopes to shine on her wedding day in a printed dress with bold colors.

“I definitely don’t need a white dress. My favorite look [from the shoot] was the pink African print. Honestly, whatever I wear on the wedding day will probably be African print. It might have a little white, so it looks like a wedding dress, but it’s definitely going to be colorful,” she shared.

Sidibe, who plans to throw her wedding sometime in 2023, said she’s still in shock that she’s gearing up to say “I do” to Frankel because, at one point, she wasn’t sure if lifelong love would ever find her.

“I just couldn’t fathom what [the right] partner for me actually felt like. “I couldn’t imagine dating someone I actually liked,” the star added. “Turns out, totally possible! So, I’m really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner.”

Sidibe and Frankel played the “Nearlywed” game with Brides and they shared a few fun facts about their relationship. Check it out below.

