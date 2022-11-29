MadameNoire Featured Video

After over a decade on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee announced in August that she would be making her exit this year. Her last days with the syndicated radio show are now here.

While talking to a caller on Nov. 28, Yee confirmed that this will be her last week on the show.

When she announced her exit, the Brooklyn native said she would be leaving to launch her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee.

“This is really exciting,” she said. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss…and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast ‘Lip Service’ and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation… They approached me at iHeart … and told me that they are gonna give me my very own show.”

Angela Yee Will Still Be On Power 105.1 But Will Miss The Breakfast Club Experience

Yee’s exit is bittersweet and she recently discussed what she will miss about The Breakfast Club.

“We have certain people that call up all the time that I’m used to hearing,” she said. “It’s like your friends call. So, I know I’ll miss them, and hopefully, they’ll be listening to my show, as well. Everybody that worked there…we had some times. So, that’s fun.”

During a chat with MADAMENOIRE, Charlamagne tha God clarified that Yee’s departure doesn’t mean The Breakfast Club is coming to an end.

“I’m not going away. Envy is not going away. Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club,” he said. “So that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”