Angela Yee revealed big news after tweeting that The Breakfast Club as we know it is officially over. On August 10, she announced that she will be leaving The Breakfast Club to launch her own show.

During her announcement, she explained that it’s always been a dream of hers to have her own show. She has her podcast, Lip Service, and will now have a show on iHeartRadio titled Way Up With Angela Yee.

“This is really exciting,” she said. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast Lip Service and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.”

Way Up With Angela Yee will premiere in the fall, according to Power 105.1. It will be a nationally syndicated show.

Way Up with Angela Yee will feature the iconic personality in a fast-paced, listener interactive show, as she connects directly with listeners on the kinds of hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air — from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry. The show will be fun, entertaining, inspiring and will include celebrity interviews and special guests.

The Breakfast Club premiered back in December 2010. The morning radio show went on to become a force in Black music and a rites of passage for upcoming artists. The Breakfast Club airs on over 100 stations where over eight million people tune in to listen.

Yee will remain on the show alongside Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. Once she leaves, the show will continue on without her. No word on whether she will be replaced.