After 18 years together and 11 since she infamously proposed, Jim Jones was emotional when his longtime love Chrissy Lampkin doubled down on saying she’s no longer interested in marrying him.

In a clip of the couple circulating on social media, Chrissy said, “No” when Jim asked if she still wanted them to tie the knot.

“For real, I can’t make you want to get married. I can only ask you [and] tell you that’s what I wanna do,” Jim told her.

“You want me to be this loving, sexual, crazy, cook, this, that and the other. But you come home and you’re mean and you’re cold and you’re distant,” Chrissy voiced back.

Then, the “Rich Hussle” rapper emotionally explained to Chrissy that he knows he’s put her through a lot.

Jim said his mind is constantly focused on “business” and he sometimes forgets how much the couple has at stake regarding their relationship.

“I always been a man of my family, so all I know how to do is try to support and try to make money,” he admitted. “I don’t want you thinking I’m selfish in any way, because I love you more than I could love anything in this world… It’s been a long road.”

“Yeah, and I been here with you through a lot of it,” Chrissy replied. “And yes, you put me through a lot. But at some point, it has to stop.”

The conversation escalated when Jim followed up by asking where Chrissy wanted to get married.

Seemingly feeling like her concerns and feelings towards tying the knot went unheard, Chrissy asked, “What?… What are you talking about right now?”

“We haven’t even like — you just skipped like 12 steps,” she emphasized. “No ‘I promise imma work on it?'”

Despite Jim shedding a few tears and wiping his nose throughout the deep conversation, Chrissy didn’t appreciate his “pity party.”

“Because you talking about what you put me through, but have you really talked about the steps that it’s going to take for us to do better?” she asked him. “You’re promising me sh*t and you’re talking about about it — I asked you to show me.”

The couple’s reality check regarding if and when they’ll ever tie the knot follows up on Chrissy telling Jim several years ago that she no longer views them getting married as a priority.

“In the beginning, I thought that was the end-all, be-all. I thought that was natural progression. But at this point, what is that going to change for us?” she asked Jim.

