Chrissy And Jim Have Been Together 16 Years And Mama Jones Still Doesn’t Want A Relationship With Her: “We’re On No Terms”

Though Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones have been together for about 16 years, things between her and Jim’s mother, Nancy Jones, affectionately known as Mama Jones, still aren’t all that good. Let the Cheers to Harlem host tell it, they pretty much have no type of relationship whatsoever.

Nancy visited PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check series to talk about her talk show (which, interesting enough, Chrissy’s nemesis Yandy Smith-Harris was one of the first guests on), her son, and why she and Chrissy just can’t seem to mesh. Host Daryn Carp asked her if she and Chrissy were on good terms, and she basically said no.

“We’re on no terms,” she said. “It’s no terms, it’s just there. She’s there and that’s about it.”

In a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop New York, Chrissy shared that when it comes to a relationship with her longtime love’s mother, “I don’t have one with her. His mom isn’t happy for us so I separated myself.”

Nancy sees the situation a lot differently, but she is trying to play nice for the sake of keeping Jim happy.

“That’s not true. That’s all in her mind,” she said. “What it is is, certain things as where it’s like, me as a mother, I kind of expect certain things. Whereas as her, coming into the family, she’s not really family orientated like that; a little more or less disrespectful and on the disrespectful side towards me. So I don’t put up with too much nonsense. I am the type of person where when I see things — and I love my son and I know that’s who he loves, so whomever he loves I’m going to have to love. God forbid I die today or tomorrow, I want to know he’s okay and he’s with the one that he loves. So sometimes you’ve got to put up with some stuff.”

And while Nancy wouldn’t say her son deserves better than Chrissy, as she was asked by the (messy) host, she doesn’t see them getting married, which Chrissy recently said she didn’t even see for herself.. Nancy didn’t see it when she had a complete fit after Chrissy surprised her and Jim by proposing to him during Season 1 of the show, and she doesn’t see it all these years later.

“I wouldn’t say [he deserves] better than her but I’m not for the marriage thing,” she said. “Even though they’ve been together for a long time, they’re still not ready. Sorry.”