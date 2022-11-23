MadameNoire Featured Video

August Alsina has the interwebs talking about his sexuality. On the last episode of The Surreal Life, he revealed that a man showed him what love truly means. This led to the world assuming that the New Orleans native is gay. Tamar Braxton, who is also on The Surreal Life, shared her thoughts about this in a now-deleted Instagram post. In the comments of the post, she wrote “Love wins. My brother is free.”

Since she knows Alsina personally, it seems like she is implying that he truly is gay. Alsina has remained silent since the chatter has begun.

On the last episode of the VH1 reality show, the “Rounds” singer said “love showed up in a new way” before a man named ZaZa sat beside him.

“I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing,” he said. “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

Tamar Braxton And August Alsina Are Good Friends

Tamar and August are more than just co-stars on a reality show. They are actually close friends. During an interview on Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff, the “Love & War” singer said she has learned a lot from Alsina.

“This is the thing that I got from doing the show with August — he’s really, really deep, you know, and it’s very interesting,” Braxton said. “He puts a lot of things into perspective that you kind of really don’t think about, and so I really learned a lot. Because on my journey, I was really kind of into myself and you know, evolving, and he just kind of allowed a safe space.”

Alsina said Braxton made him feel comfortable during his first try at reality television.

“I was so happy to see Tamar because like I said, this is your world, you like the top dog in this reality TV world, and I just felt a little bit more safe because I just never imagined myself doing reality TV ever. They asked so many times that it made me ask myself why I was saying, ‘No,’ and when I realized it was because of fear, it was like, ‘Oh what am I actually afraid of?’ It made me want to go and do the experience and see.”

In a recent Instagram post, Braxton said Alsina, and co-star CJ Perry, are her now life-long friends.