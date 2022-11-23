MadameNoire Featured Video

Blair Underwood’s next wife was right in front of him for four decades and he had no idea. He revealed in a recent social media post that he is engaged to Josie Hart, who he has been friends with for over 40 years.

“My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths,” the post began.”

Underwood continued: “She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins.”

They made their red carpet debut at the 50th International Emmy Awards at in New York City on Nov. 21, 2022.

Blair Underwood Got Divorced Last Year

This will be Underwood’s second time walking down the aisle. The Peabody Award winner was married for 27 years to Desiree DaCosta. She filed for divorce in 2021. The couple released a joint statement when they announced that they would be parting ways and said they planned to remain the best of friends.

After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.

They share three adult children together, Blake, Brielle and Paris.