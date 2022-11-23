MadameNoire Featured Video

The second woman who claimed Herschel Walker forced her to have an abortion has come forward with audio recordings and a slew of new evidence to prove her romantic relationship with the Georgia Republican Senate nominee existed.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the woman, known as Jane Doe, challenged Walker to meet in public to discuss the ongoing allegations. She said the 60-year-old politician has caused “collateral damage” by denying the existence of their former romance.

“All I can do is tell the truth and I am telling the truth and Walker knows I am telling the truth,” the woman told crowd-goers at the press conference led by her attorney, Gloria Allred, according to Business Insider.

Doe first presented her claims about Walker in late October. The unnamed woman alleged that she and the pro-life politician were in a romantic relationship for six years before she became pregnant with his child in 1993. She wanted to go through with the pregnancy, but Walker allegedly forced her to have an abortion. According to Doe, the former Dallas Cowboys star drove her to the clinic to ensure that she underwent the procedure.

Walker has since denied the allegations, stating: “I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie and I’m not going to entertain it.”

Jane Doe presents a voicemail and letter she allegedly received from Herschel Walker

While discussing the nature of their relationship, Jane Doe shared a voicemail recording in which a man, purported to be Walker said, “This is your stud farm calling, you big sex puppy you,” The Guardian reported. She also read a letter she received from the former NFL star that he had written to her parents following procedure.

“I do love your daughter and I’m not out to hurt her. She has been a strong backbone for me through all of this,” the letter stated.

During Tuesday’s conference, Doe said she initially intended to take her abortion story to the grave. “But after the first woman came forward in early October, she alleged that Herschel had paid for an abortion and I heard his response on Fox News,” she explained. “And he said exactly, ‘I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion.’ I knew that he was lying based on my own experience.”

This isn’t the first woman to bring up abortion allegations involving Walker

The fiery allegations surfaced as early voting for the run-off election in Georgia began on Tuesday. Walker is currently up against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for a seat in Georgia’s senate. The scathing allegations could make or break Walker’s chances of winning, especially since abortion is a major issue for voters this year. Warnock has been a staunch supporter of abortion rights, while Walker has spoken openly about a national 15-week abortion ban.

This isn’t the first woman to come forward about abortion allegations involving Walker. In early October, a woman told the Daily Beast that he paid for her abortion in 2009. The former athlete denied her claims as well.

At the conference, Doe appeared with attorney Gloria Allred who challenged Walker to come forward and address her story before the run-off election.

“He said he didn’t know her, so now, let’s see if he’s man enough to meet with her in Georgia before the election and say to her face that he doesn’t know her after a six-year relationship with her, that he didn’t drive her to the abortion clinic. I don’t think he has the courage to do it in a public place,” Allred added.

