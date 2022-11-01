MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta area pastor Jamal Bryant delivered a heated sermon on Sunday in which he slammed Republican nominee Herschel Walker.

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Bryant said to his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church congregation before launching into a fiery critique about the former football player. “They figured they would delude us by picking somebody who they thought would, in fact, represent us better with a football than with a degree in philosophy,” Bryant said in the viral video that’s been viewed over 6.2 million times, according to The Huffington Post. “They thought we were so slow, that we were so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical broken Black man as opposed to someone who is educated and erudite and focused.” Bryant went on to scold Walker, even more, telling the packed audience: “Since Herschel Walker was 16, white men have been telling him what to do, telling him where school to go, where to eat, where to buy a gun, and where to pay for abortions.” “In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner,” Bryant continued. “We need somebody who’s going to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6, we need someone who’s going to run and push for the cancellation of student loan debts, we need someone who’s going to run and make the former president respond to a subpoena. We don’t need a walker, we need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding knowing your labor is not in vain.”

Walker is currently fighting tooth and nail against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate reelection race. The two political candidates are currently running neck and neck, with Walker slightly trailing ahead by three points, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released on Oct. 31. Forty-nine percent of likely voters in Georgia are expected to vote for Warnock, while 46 percent are expected to support Walker, the report noted. The news comes as a bit of a shock, given the controversy that came to light about Walker over the last month. The former Dallas Cowboys star made headlines in earlier October when an unknown woman claimed to be the mother of one of his children. The anonymous woman also claimed the GOP candidate paid for her abortion when they dated years ago. Earlier this year, the politician was accused of threatening his ex-wife and of exaggerating statements about his financial success. Social media reacts to pastor Bryant’s heated sermon After Pastor Bryant’s sermon went viral, some people on Twitter criticized him for preaching politics at the pulpit. “This is pathetic,” wrote former congressional candidate Barrington Martin II. “The Black church hasn’t done a thing for black people since the civil rights movement and I will die on that hill. Blacks folks will continue to vote democrat & three generations later their great great grandkids will still have the same concerns they had.” While another naysayer chimed in: “I don’t think churches should preach political policy.”

Some people applauded the Georgia pastor even though he’s had a bit of a spotty past of his own. New York Times best-selling author Bassey Ikpi tweeted:

“Let me tell y’all something, say what you will about Pastor Jamal Bryant but what you can’t say is that man doesn’t know what to do when you hand him a mic and a pulpit. That man knows how to preach and make outside kids.”