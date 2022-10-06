MadameNoire Featured Video

The lies appear to be catching up to Herschel Walker, who is hanging on by a thread in his race against Raphael Warnock for a seat in Georgia’s senate.

On Oct.3, The Daily Beast published an exclusive interview with a woman who claimed she was the mother of one of the Republican candidate’s children. The unidentified woman alleged that after Walker paid for her abortion in 2009, she and the former NFL star had a child years later.

The story just doesn’t add up for Herschel Walker, who is Pro-Life

The abortion allegation, made us and a slew of other internet users raise a collective eyebrow at the athlete turned politician, given his tough stance on abortion. Walker is pro-life. Back in July, the 60-year-old Republican openly supported a national abortion ban with no exceptions for cases involving rape, incest or for the life of the mother. This came a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

In the article, The Daily Beast said they obtained a receipt showing payment for the woman’s abortion procedure along with a get-well card from Walker. The outlet also received a copy of the woman’s bank deposit records showing a $700 personal check from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt. The anonymous woman, who claimed she was dating Walker at the time, said the former athlete asked her to undergo the procedure because it wasn’t a “convenient time” for him to have a child. But years after the incident, she got pregnant again by Walker. She decided to follow through with her pregnancy, although Walker allegedly tried to convince her to have another abortion.

The math just ain’t mathin’ with this one, particularly because Walker previously claimed he had no clue who the woman was when the story first surfaced, but now this latest confession has many people weary about the politician’s checkered past.

Walker is trailing behind in the polls

The shocking story comes just weeks before the midterm election, a time where Walker needs to generate a bevy of support if he plans on winning that Senate seat. However, voters don’t appear to be happy with him following his latest scandal. In a new SurveyUSA Poll released on Monday, Walker is currently trailing behind Warnock 38 percent to 50 percent “among more than 1,000 likely voters,” Forbes reported. Warnock currently holds a larger lead with women voters in Georgia, 57 percent to 28 percent, to be exact. While men appear to be “split at 44 percent” between the two candidates.

“Some 51% of respondents had an “unfavorable” opinion of Walker, compared to 28% that found him “favorable,” while 40% said Warnock was unfavorable, and 43% said he was favorable,” the report noted.

After the story made headlines, Walker released a statement calling the allegations a” flat-out lie.” The Republican hopeful also threatened to sue the The Daily Beast and the “anonymous source” for slander, according to CBS News.

When asked how she felt about the politician denying the abortion claims, the woman told The Daily Beast:

“Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” she explained. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”

Unfortunately this isn’t the first scandal to rock Herschel’s Walker’s campaign. As NEWSONE previously reported, earlier this year, the politician was accused of threatening his ex-wife and of exaggerating statements about his financial success.

Christian Walker calls out his father after report

Following Monday’s scathing report, Walker’s son conservative social media star Christian Walker released several videos criticizing his father for committing “atrocities” against his mother and “having sex with other women” instead of raising his children. Listen to what he had to say down below.

