Another woman has come forward with allegations against Trey Songz. An anonymous woman shared her experience with the Grammy-nominated crooner where she alleged he became sexually aggressive with her.

“Trey tried to push up on me when I said no on the front end too and it wasn’t typical cat calling that you get everyday outside and s***,” she tweeted. “He isolated me, forced himself on me, kissed me and tried to put his hand in my mouth.”

At the end of the tweet, she said” They are not lying,” referring to the women who have accused him of sexual assault and rape.

She said she first became associated with him through music when she sent him beats she had produced. When she was in Los Angeles, the “Slow Motion” singer invited her to a kickback. From the beginning, she made it clear that nothing sexual would happen between them.

“He said ‘it’s not like that at all. Everyone here just chillin.’ It’s a kickback’,” she said Songz said to her.

The Woman Claimed Trey Songz “Isolated” Her After She Arrived

She claimed that what she arrived to was not a kickback at all.

“I get there [and] it’s him, a producer, two girls, dark and he isolated me,” she tweeted. “Tried to make out with me and put his hand in my mouth. We didn’t f*** because one thing about me I stick to my guns.”

She added that her sole purpose of coming forward was to corroborate his accusers’ stories.

“I’m not traumatized by it [to be honest],” she wrote. “This was more so to add validity to people still experiencing s*** from him who are probably being doubted. I didn’t let him pressure me but I can see how girls not aggressive like me would ’cause he’s aggressive.”

The woman alleged that he still continued to contact her after that experience.

“After the fact he got mad he couldn’t f*** and harassed me until I blocked him and he’s still blocked,” she said.

