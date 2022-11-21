MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Berry’s new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner debuted the look on her Instagram account on Nov. 19.

Berry showed off the front of her new style — wispy blonde asymmetrical bangs — before turning her head and displaying the zigzag detailing along the buzz cut on the rest of her head.

The Hollywood multi-hyphenate smiled and shouted out her hairstylist before ending the short clip.

“How it started vs. how it’s going ⭐️,” Berry captioned the post.

Big names throughout the entertainment industry all took to Berry’s comments with compliments on her haircut.

Tamron Hall said, “Damnnnnnnnnn,” Arsenio Hall wrote, “Bang! 🔥” and Jamie Foxx left a trail of fire emojis.

“As far as I’m concerned, Halle Berry is the inventor of the pixie, bob, short cut or whatever you want to call it. We literally called it ‘The Halle’ in the 90s. Don’t care who rocked it before or after it’s the damn ‘Halle'” a fan penned.

“She just showing off now lol. Don’t hurt ’em Halle👏🏽🔥👀,” and “Da*n it Halle I am not cutting my hair again lmao,” others added.

Berry’s had plans to execute her new haircut for a while now, according to her John Wick stunt double, Anisha Gibbs.

“Ayyyyye!!!!! Omg I remember for so long you’ve been wanting to cut your hair on the sides like that! It looks so good!!” Gibbs commented, according to Page Six.

Berry is just one of several stars to rock a short haircut or buzz cut in 2022 — including Saweetie, Blac Chyna, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Erica Mena.

