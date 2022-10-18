MadameNoire Featured Video

While many who choose to rock a shaved head think the hairstyle is a statement within itself, Blac Chyna has taken an even more creative approach to her new look.

The model and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Oct. 17 to share a clip of the Playboy-inspired design she now proudly rocks.

The clip briefly shows angles of the Playboy Bunny logo boldly printed on one side of Chyna’s shaved head.

In her comments, people wrote, “She rocks the hell outta that low cut 🔥🔥🔥,” “The hair was it! 🐰,” and “Love yo hair 💯 always tho.”

Meanwhile, others said, “I wanna paint my head too 🔥🔥🔥” and “Chyna I love this haircut on you boo 🖤.”

The model captioned the clip, “Having some fun as usual 🐰!”

The comments underneath her upload contrasted many of those left under The Shade Room’s repost of the clip.

Online users underneath the latter post clearly weren’t impressed with the Playboy logo.

“It’s was giving Pac-Man for a second there 😂,” and “Woulda been better off with a ying yang,” two users wrote.

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘Meditation’ Is What Inspired Saweetie To Become A Bald Baddie”

“She aggravating me but ima stay outa rich ppl business !!” another added.

Chyna first showed off her shaved head on Instagram on Sept. 26.

Her caption said, “Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman — there’s your diamond in the rough.”

In the voiceover playing over the model’s clip, a woman says, “When you bald you can really see a woman’s shape. That’s the thing. And you can see who’s really pretty. ‘Cause everybody can’t pull off being bald headed.”

Read more on other beautiful bald baddies down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Jada Pinkett Smith’s New Baldie And 10 Black Women Whose Bald Heads Are Banging”