Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. The lovebirds both shared social media posts about their new addition to the family, who they named Noah Hasani.

Aiko shared a photo of her masked up from a hospital bed with the caption, “✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” confirming she gave birth two weeks ago. Big Sean expressed his excitement over having his first son on Instagram.

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” he wrote. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22.”

The “Wading” singer already has a 10-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with O’Ryan, Omarion’s brother.

Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Have Been Inseparable Since 2012

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko met in 2012 through music producer No. I.D. Whether they were recording music together or hanging out, their chemistry was undeniable. This led to them being friends because Aiko was in a relationship when they met.

“When I met Sean, I had a boyfriend and he was showing interest in me, but I was like, I have a boyfriend. But we were friends, it was never, nothing disrespectful ever happened between me and Sean,” she told Billboard. “We were forced to really, really get to know each other on a friendship level, you know what I mean? And to the point where he was even at my brother’s funeral. We talk to each other on a friendship level throughout all of my relationship.”

After she filed for divorce from producer Dot Da Genius in 2016, we saw them out and about much more.

“It just came to a point where it was like, ‘I’m single, you’re single, we love each other,'” she said. “We actually already loved each other as people and then it was like, ‘Okay, let’s just, you know, be together.’ So it was different because of that friendship. That comes first, we’re friends before anything. We can bicker like a friendship.”

They broke up in 2019 but by 2021 it was clear they reconciled when they attended that Grammys together. They announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022.