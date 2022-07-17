MadameNoire Featured Video

Jhené Aiko sent the internet spiralling with her galactic-themed maternity photoshoot on Instagram over the weekend.

Cradling her baby bump, the Grammy-nominated singer dazzled as she photographed donning golden orbs across her body. In the background, ethereal shapes swirled into a galactic formation around her tiny frame.

Earlier this month, news broke that Aiko, 34, would be expecting a child with her longtime boo Big Sean, who appeared to love the otherworldly maternity photo. The Detroit native took to the comment section and wrote:

“Thank you” adding later:

“Can’t wait!”

Fans react to Jhené Aiko’s stunning maternity shoot

Fans online are eagerly awaiting the couple’s new bundle of joy, too. After posting the photo, fans excitedly flooded the Los Angeles native’s social media pages.

“Monumental moment for the stars above ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this baby angel chose you,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person commented:

“Sooo incredible. A great blessing for all!”

“Jhene’ Aiko baby is gonna be Big beautiful…”

This will be Aiko’s second child and Sean’s first. The singer shares a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love with R&B singer O’Ryan. In 2020, Aiko opened up about the joy of motherhood on Instagram while celebrating Namiko’s 12th birthday. The sultry R&B vocalist revealed that she became a mother at the ripe age of 20. “@millimoto_ said to me “if u a G… you’re gonna have this baby” and I was like “you know what… i AM a G!” she wrote on Instagram.”I have never had any regrets about being a young mom a day in my life. I can only thank God for the opportunity…12 years ago today (11/19/08) easily the best day of my lifetime.”

In related news, Jhené Aiko recently teamed up with fellow LA artist August O8 to drop an astrology themed track called “Water Sign.

Check out the music video for the song below.

