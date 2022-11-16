MadameNoire Featured Video

The Grammy nominations were released today. Nicki Minaj and Summer Walker are two artists that didn’t receive nominations, and folks have been sounding off about the two artists being snubbed.

Summer Walker even spoke on her album, Still Over It, not being nominated via her Instagram Story. Her debut album, Over It, wasn’t nominated either.

“As for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not mathing,” she wrote. “I was [going to] post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f***] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Twitter was also pissed about the “Throw It Away” singer being snubbed.

“How in THEE F*** they choose to snub my b**** not once but TWICE,” one fan wrote. “Maybe somebody from the academy need to get they heart broke and slide down a wall a few times to understand why @IAMSUMMERWALKER deserves a damn Grammy. The math not mathin at all we are not havin it.”

Another fan pointed out that Still Over It broke records and should be recognized for it.

“They always do Summer Walker dirty man , Still Over It literally broke records on Billboard and Streaming for R&B!!!,” the tweet read.

According to MRC Data, Still Over It had the all-time best single-week streaming performance for any R&B album by a female artist, with over 200 million on-demand streams.

Nicki Minaj Didn’t Get A Grammy Nomination Either And The Barbz Are Pissed

After raising hell over “Super Freaky Girl” being switched from rap to the pop category, Minaj ended up not getting nominated at all.

“The Grammys is having blogs post that Variety article to distract you from the fact that ‘SUPER FREAKY GIRL’ was unfairly moved from the rap category while other poppy rap songs remain in the RAP CATEGORY,” Minaj wrote in on Instagram in October.

She also dragged Latto into the chat and questioned what genre her song “Big Energy” fell under.

“Now, let’s say that ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song. Let’s just say that, right. What is ‘Big Energy?’ If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song, what song is ‘Big Energy.’ What genre is ‘Big Energy?,’” Minaj tweeted.

“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve, over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention. And soon female rap will really not have any black women. If you pay attention, you’ll see, you’ll understand.”

Either way, the Barbz weren’t happy at all.

“The fraudulent #Grammys committee has once again snubbed Nicki Minaj from getting any award noms this year, oh well super freaky girl remain the only solo female rap song to debut #1 this CENTURY,” one person wrote.

One barb accused the Grammys of being rigged.

“Nicki Minaj didn’t get nominated for a Grammy! Y’all can’t tell me the Grammys aren’t rigged. She had the #1 song this year and IS AN ICON! Goes to show how the cooperate giants and machines going against her. Still the Goat tho!”

Take a look at what else Twitter had to say below.