Latto and Nicki Minaj are the latest femcees to get into a war of words on social media.

The two rappers got into a heated back and forth on Twitter after Minaj brought up Latto while discussing how her single “Super Freaky Girl” was moved from consideration as a winner in the rap category to the pop category for the Grammys.

“Now, let’s say that ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song. Let’s just say that. What is [Latto’s] ‘Big Energy’? … If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing for ‘Big Energy,'” Nicki said on Instagram Live. “Same producers on both songs, by the way — so let’s keep sh*t fair.”

Latto, 23, clearly wasn’t feeling Nicki’s namedrop regarding the placements of their songs within the Grammys’ nominations.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Latto was also recently called out by Kodak Black after winning the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ Song of the Year category.

The “Big Energy” artist defended herself on Twitter by saying, “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

Latto and Nicki proceeded to exchange tweets, calling each other names and posting private conversations discussing their rift.

Latto referred to Nicki as a “40-year-old bully” — while the Nicki called the 23-year-old a “Karen” and “scratch off” in now-deleted tweets.

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” Nicki tweeted. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w/ her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair… but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the Black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

Nicki, who is 39, also shaded Latto by saying she thought the 23-year-old was “at least 35.”

The exchange of words continued and eventually veered into a darker conversation once Latto brought up Nicki’s brother and husband, both of who have been accused of rape.

“BEEN subbing… super freaky grandma is married AND related to f–king rapists. You ain’t gone bully me B–CH! My idol turned rival now u hating!” wrote Latto. “I’ll die on this hill by myself! Everybody ain’t lying on you! We see the pattern! BFFR!”

Nicki clapped back by saying Latto “didn’t care about rape” when she was asking her for features or working with male musicians who have accusations against them.

“New Flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO,” the Queen artist responded.

The feud later resulted in Latto posting phone call recordings of the two women discussing their beef.

Listen to them below.

