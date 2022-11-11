MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s about damn time we got a documentary about Lizzo. On Nov. 24 HBO Max will be premiering a documentary about the Yitty CEO about her rise to stardom.

“The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom,” a press release read.

The trailer shows Lizzo from childhood to making music in the studio to hitting the stage. She opens up about almost not being a star.

“No matter what part of my story you come in at, I’m always chasing the music,” she said in the trailer. “Y’all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing.”

Lizzo Reflected On Her Come Up In The Documentary

Looking for labels to sign her was hard as well.

“Nobody was trying to sign a fat, black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute,” she said the trailer.

The Detroit native went from being an undesirable for labels to an Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist. In a statement, she expressed excitement about the new documentary and giving fans a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes.

Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.

Take a look at the trailer below.