Whoopi Goldberg has a few new sisters in mind for the third installment of Sister Act 3. During an appearance on A Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne tha God, The View host identified the A-listers she wants on the cast.

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come,” she said about KeKe Palmer. “You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

Whoopi Goldberg also said she would like Nicki Minaj to be casted as well. When Jenifer Lewis visited The View in September 2022, the EGOT told her she wants her to be a part of the film as well.

The Sister Act 3 Script Is Almost Done, Whoopi Goldberg Says

Sister Act 3 will premiere on Disney. Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris Van Trier and will also produce the film alongside Tyler Perry. Goldberg also gave us an update about the film’s progress.

“We should get the script by the end of this month,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll get it together and get it done, sooner rather than later.”

During an appearance on The View, Tyler Perry and Goldberg spoke about the initial resistance regarding determining if the film should be a go.

“They were sort of lukewarm for the longest time,” she said. “They said nobody wanted to see it.” Perry then replied, “I want to see it. And the next thing I knew, we were on! … Well, that’s the power of having millions of people who want to see it too. I mean, all of us want to see. My kids want to see it.”

The first two Sister Act films were box office blowouts.

Sister Act, which was released in 1992, grossed over $231 million worldwide while Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit raked in $125 million worldwide at the box office.