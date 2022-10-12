MadameNoire Featured Video

Savage x Fenty has unveiled their breast cancer awareness campaign and it comes with pieces that will have you pretty in pink.

For this year’s campaign, a host of bralettes, cheeky shorts, robes, slippers and slipper socks are available in a hot millennial pink and a soft playtime pink. Besides the pink garbs, the Savage X Breast Cancer Awareness campaign made sure to educate millennial women. Since mammograms are recommended for women over 40, symptoms go unnoticed in women under 40. This leads to a delay in getting the care they need. Along with illustrations by Jasmin Sehra, there are fact about breast cancer in young women of color all throughout the campaign.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Savage x Fenty are also donating monies to Keep A Breast, a non-profit who raises breast cancer awareness trough art and education.

“In partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), Savage X Fenty is proud to donate $180,000 to Keep A Breast for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” read the Savage x Fenty website. “This donation will support Keep A Breast’s initiatives to provide grants to BIPOC women who are breast cancer survivors or have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Keep A Breast’s name, marks and logos are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement of our products or our company.”

Savage x Fenty Spotlighted Men With Breast Cancer Before

For last year’s campaign, Savage x Fenty spotlighted female and male breast cancer survivors and had them model the pink silky loungewear for the campaign. Kenneth Todd Nelson, a breast cancer survivor in the campaign, said it’s crucial to start reminding people that breast cancer affects men too.

“We need to start shedding some light by mentioning men,” he said. “I’m talking about the major players. If they start including men, they will save lives by doing that. Just by changing a word or two to include men, you can definitely change the course and educate people as well.”

Shop the latest collection here.

