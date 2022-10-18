MadameNoire Featured Video

Sheryl Lee Ralph has snagged another prestigious award. On Oct. 17, the “Abbott Elementary” star was honored in Kingston, Jamaica for the national honor award ceremony at King’s House.

Ralph was a noble recipient of the Order of Jamaica award, a coveted honor that is given to citizens of outstanding distinction. The 65-year-old actress was one of ten recipients awarded the nation’s fifth-highest honor.

Other OJ awardees included five-time World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Culture, Entertainment, Sports, and Gender Minister, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, and renowned Jamaican jazz pianist, Monty Alexander.

On Instagram, Ralph gushed about the big moment, telling fans:

“Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 #ThisisWhatBelievingLooksLike”

The Dream Girls actress accepted her big honor in style, too! Ralph wore a bright yellow dress that glowed as she walked up to Jamaican prime minister Andrew Michael Holness to receive the award. The star paired the beautiful look with gold and green jewel embroidered statement earrings and a laid and slayed ponytail.

Sheryl Lee Ralph has a few more goals she’s ready to accomplish

Back in September, Ralph received her first Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series thanks to her incredible role as Barbara Howard on “Abbott Elementary.” At the ripe age of 65, the actress doesn’t seem to be letting her foot off the gas anytime soon. In a recent interview with Instyle, Ralph shared that after winning her first Emmy, she’s ready to check off a few more goals on her career list.

“I am looking forward to producing some wonderful material, whether it’s on stage or on the screen, I want to bring forward some of those stories that have not been told before,” she said. “There was a time when there was no interest in stories that had to do with people of color, Black people … and I would love to give life to some of those stories because I truly believe in the Holy Impossible. And I’m just ready to bring the impossible to light,” Ralph added.

Congrats to the queen!

