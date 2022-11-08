MadameNoire Featured Video

Tia Mowry shocked us all when she announced that she and Cory Hardrict are divorcing after 17 years of marriage. Since this announcement, she’s been transparent about how it has been affecting her. She recently opened up about about how difficult it was to make the the decision to file for divorce.

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak. ‘It’s very hard’,” she told Us Weekly. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier. Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

Tia Mowry Says Co-parenting Journey Hasn’t Been Difficult

Since they separated, Mowry said that she and The Chi star have been co-parenting successfully even though there are ups and downs.

“Everything, you know, I have to say is great. Of course, you know, you have good days and bad days, but there are definitely more good days than bad days. And the kids are wonderful. They are thriving. They’re happy. And Cory and I — we’re doing great.”

She added that they will always be in each other’s lives and that there is no bad blood.

“I talk to him every single day,” the Lactaid partner added. “We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day. He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”

The Family Reunion star announced Oct. 4 that she and Hardrict would be divorcing. When she filed for divorce, she filed it under irreconcilable differences.