Tia Mowry has shared that she and her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict are divorcing. In an Instagram post, she released a statement sharing the news.

I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.

The Sister, Sister star also shared a message to her IG story about how difficult it is to let go.

“Letting go can be painful,” read the quote. “But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

According to TMZ, Mowry filed for divorce on Oct. 4 citing irreconcilable differences. She is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Cree and Cairo.

They met while Hardrict was a struggling actor and Mowry was already an A-lister. He was working jobs here and there while trying to launch his acting career. She and her sister Tamera saw him waiting at a bus stop one day and offered to give him a ride. Their love story took off from there.

“I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart, graveyard shift, security,” he said on No Judgement Zone with BlogXilla. “That’s when I was just grinding man. I met my wife during them days. She was with me. She was just coming out of Sister, Sister, but they had everything man and I didn’t have anything. I had a studio apartment, sleeping in the corner, no furniture for almost two years.”

They have been together for a total of 22 years. Hardrict and Mowry married back in 2008 at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara, California.