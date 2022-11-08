MadameNoire Featured Video

Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella have been estranged for the past few years. While they were receiving their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Spinderella asked them to make amends.

“I have to thank you for those lessons because it wasn’t just the music. It was our relationship and that means everything to me so whatever we got to do to fix that, let’s get some unity back in this!,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Let’s figure it out and be iconic and be what the fans want.”

Salt-N-Pepa agreed to make things right with her and hugged it out.

“Your setback is a set-up for your comeback, keep your head up and keep on pushing it ladies!,”Salt said.

Spinderella And Salt-N-Pepa Haven’t Been On Good Terms

The ladies haven’t been speaking since 2019. First, she shared she was terminated from the group and therefore wouldn’t be touring with them.

“Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

DJ Spinderella also sued the duo back in 2019 over unpaid royalties. In her lawsuit, she claimed she wasn’t paid money she was owed since 1999, TMZ reported.

After Lifetime released a Salt-N-Pepa biopic, Spinderella shared her disappointment via Twitter about not being involved in the making of the movie.

Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me. Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production. All the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success. There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting it. I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that represented us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with.

Watch the ladies accept their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame below.