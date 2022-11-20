MadameNoire Featured Video

Zaya Wade has proven to be a fashion icon in the making. Throughout the years we have seen young fashion icons such as Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Chloe Bailey and countless others emerge. Right now, we have proof that Miss Zaya Wade is the next up-and-coming fashion icon.

Being the 15-year old daughter of Dwyane Wade and the stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade is inevitably styled and dripped all the way down. Gabrielle Union has a great sense of style, as we all know, and Dwayne is someone who always dresses to impress.

At such a young age, Zaya has already collaborated with illustrious stylists. These stylists include Jason Bolden, who has collaborated with her father Dwanye Wade, Cynthia Erivo, and Yara Shahidi, as well as Thomas Christos who has worked with Shay Mitchell and Gabrielle Union.

Here are some exhibits to prove why Zaya Wade is the upcoming “it girl” with looks that slay!

Zaya was in Paris rocking High Sport, in this stunning ensemble.

Now she better! Zaya was looking as gorgeous as ever wearing Rosetta Grey and Tiffanyandco accessories! This black-on-black outfit is timeless with a modern flare.

Wearing a full Samimiro look, with shoes to die for, Zaya is prooving she is someone who can rock all styles.

Zaya is decked out with a major array of designers, wearing this exclusive two-piece outfit made by Maisonvalentino and Bulgari.

It’s the simplicity and the details that matter. Obviously, she has it nailed, all the way down to the accessories.

Styled by Thomas Christos, there’s not a look she cannot eat! This vintage mini-skirt look is giving major Clueless vibes.

As she posed for photos, the 15-year-old exuded big fashionista vibes while donning a sharp Tory Burch suit in dark gray. The outfit included a vest and pleated pants.