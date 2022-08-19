MadameNoire Featured Video

Dwyane Wade has filed paperwork to legally change his daughter Zaya Wade’s name to affirm her gender orientation.

Wade’s request asks a Los Angeles County Court judge legally change the 15-year-old’s name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The request, if approved, would effectively change the child’s first name to her preference, leaving her middle and last names the same.

While Zaya and her family have openly discussed the teen identifying as female, the action to get her name changed had to be taken by Dwyane since she’s still a minor.

Reportedly, the filing also asks the court to issue a decree acknowledging Zaya’s gender as female.

“To conform with gender identity,” was cited as the reason for the change.

Dwyane’s filing outlined his authority to make the request on Zaya’s behalf without the input of the teenager’s mother and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.

“Pursuant to the terms of the Final Custody Judgment, [Wade] has full authority to make decisions on behalf of the petitioning minor [Zaya], and he is not required to receive consent from Ms. Funches-Wade. As a courtesy, Ms. Funches-Wade has received notice of this petition,” the filing reads, according to the source.

Zaya And Dwyane’s Relationship

On Father’s Day, Zaya posted a short and sweet message dedicated to her father underneath a series of photos.

The post also included a clip of Dwyane talking about maintaining love as the parent of a trans child.

“Happy Father’s Day!!! I love you dad, all your support and unconditional love. You are the best father I could ever hope for @dwyanewade,” Zaya penned in the caption.

