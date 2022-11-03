MadameNoire Featured Video

There have been rumors floating around the internet that Spice has been hospitalized in the Dominican Republic. There are claims that the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star traveled there for plastic surgery and suffered complications that left her in a coma. Her booking agent Ray Alexander released a statement addressing these rumors.

“Spice hasn’t had a heart attack, neither is she in a coma,” Alexander told Dancehall Magazine. “Those are all lies. The rumors were caused by people not knowing where she was and because she hadn’t posted on IG.”

Spice’s Original Surgeon Recommended She Not Get Anymore Cosmetic Surgery

Blogger Ken Barbie claimed that Spice’s doctor recommended that she not go under the knife anymore.

“It is now being said she was turned away from her previous doc as he did not recommend her getting anything else done.. things took a turn when she went to another as a result,” they tweeted.

An Instagram page called Beauty and the Surgeon alleged that the 40-year-old artist went to another plastic surgeon after her original surgeon, Dr. Marcos Soto refused to do another cosmetic procedure. There are claims that this surgeon is less experienced.

I was informed Spice attempted to go back to her round one surgeon Dr. Marcos Soto and was denied because he felt she did not need any further surgery done 💔Unfortunately, she went to a less experienced alleged surgeon which we see many do in this situation @ Dr. Rafael Sanchez Acosta who operated on her at Cecipler 😔 I will not disclose further information with respect to her loved ones and her safety… but knowing the hospital she is at, it’s for severe cases 😢 She truly needs everyone’s prayers 🙏🏼 I also want you girls to please be careful with these so called consultants you are booking that are not experienced and pushing these new surgeons to put them on the map 😒 She did not learn about this surgeon on her own, she was misguided and you could be to. He’s not on my trusted list of surgeons that I recommend to my clients.

Surgeries Spice has had include breast implants and two liposuctions. Alexander didn’t give anymore information about her medical status.

