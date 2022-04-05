MadameNoire Featured Video

Dancehall artist Spice took to Twitter to console disappointed fans after she, Sean Paul and other Jamaican musicians lost in the Best Reggae Album category to a white band from Virginia—named SOJA —at last night’s 2022 Grammys.

“Besties, don’t cry. We’ve come a long way,” Spice wrote to her fans on April 4. “Remember I came from [homelessness] to this day so I’m really still very humbled and grateful. I see all your support and disappointments but you know we never give up. We back at it again tomorrow.”

“I love you all so much, watch little Gracie,” penned the dancehall artist, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton.

Last night’s upset in the Best Reggae Album category is historic — although it’s being considered a major snub towards SOJA’s competition.

The nominations included Spice’s debut album 10, Sean Paul’s Live N Livin, reggae singer Etana’s Pamoja, Jesse Royal’s second full-length Royal and musician Gramps Morgan’s Positive Vibration.

Although two of SOJA’s members are actually of Hispanic descent, the band’s win marks the first time an all-white passing band has won the Grammy’s Best Reggae Album award, Dancehall Mag reports.

The Virginian band’s win is the third time a non-Jamaican person or group has won in the category since it was first awarded in 1985.

Many online users shared their opinions about SOJA’s win over Spice on social media.



Only hours before she hit the red carpet, Spice told the Jamaica Observer that she was grateful for her nomination regardless of if she’d end up with an award that night.

“Win, lose or draw I am super grateful to even be here in Vegas today, waking up and feeling nervous,” Spice told the outlet before the award ceremony. “I am too nervous to eat, I am grateful, I just can’t wait.”

