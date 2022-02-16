MadameNoire Featured Video

New reports detail that Trey Songz and his legal team want Jauhara Jeffries’ sexual assault case against the singer thrown out over their claim that the alleged victim’s lawyer has tampered with a witness that could clear Songz’s name.

As MADAMENOIRE detailed in previous coverage, Jeffries claims Songz — born Tremaine Neverson — assaulted her by inserting his finger into her vagina without consent at a Miami nightclub after the two left a New Year’s party hosted by Diddy several years ago.

Songz and his attorneys are now claiming in recently filed legal paperwork obtained by TMZ that there’s an unnamed witness who can speak to the singer’s alleged innocence regarding the purported incident. According to the outlet, Songz’s camps says the witness was with the singer and Jeffries that night at the club.

The unnamed source said she didn’t witness Songz sexually assault on anyone. Moreover, the witness and Songz’s lawyer Jeffrey Neiman claim the unidentified source was approached by Jeffries’ lead attorney, Ariel Mitchell, in an effort to get the witness to change her story and “get on board as a co-plaintiff to strengthen the claims against Trey,” according to the outlet.

Notably, Mitchell’s alleged pursuit of the witness was reportedly so that she could score her client a larger settlement.

Songz’s legal team claims the witness informed them Mitchell offered anywhere from $100,000-$200,000, depending on how high the singer’s camp would settle.

Apparently, the witness wasn’t interested in Mitchell’s alleged bribe and claims her only focus is letting it be known that she didn’t see anyone get sexually assaulted on the night in question.

For the record, Mitchell is also representing another person accusing Songz of sexual assault, former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez. Read more on that case below.

