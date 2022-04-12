MadameNoire Featured Video

Trey Songz has been cleared on all charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault incident that occurred at a Las Vegas hotel back in November 2021.

Authorities from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement over the weekend noting that all criminal charges were dropped against the R&B hitmaker.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” the statement read according to Page Six. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

MADAMENOIRE previously reported that Songz and his entourage took a group of women back to their hotel at The Cosmopolitan after celebrating the star’s 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub. The victim claimed that the sexual assault incident occurred in the “Na Na” crooner’s room, although it’s unclear as to what exactly happened.

Songz’s legal team said they were “pleased” with the ruling.

“We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence,” the singer’s attorneys said in a statement to TMZ. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

While the star may be out of the clear now, Songz faces two other legal battles involving rape and sexual assault.

Back in February, a new lawsuit was brought forth against the singer. The victim, who is identified as “Jane Doe,” accused the Virginia native of a “brutal” rape incident stemming from March 2016, Page Six noted. According to court documents, the unnamed woman claimed that she had a casual sexual relationship with the Songz, but one encounter turned violent on March 24, 2016, when the Grammy-nominated singer allegedly raped her anally. The victim said she “screamed in pain” and that she “begged” the celeb to stop during the alleged incident, court documents noted. The unknown woman is seeking $20 million in damages for “severe emotional distress” in addition to physical injuries.

In December 2021, Jauhara Jeffries accused the “Bottoms Up” artist of a sexual assault incident that occurred at Miami’s posh E11EVEN nightclub in 2018. Jeffries claimed that Songz “sexually violated her with his fingers” as she was dancing on the couch,” in the artist’s VIP section. The victim is also suing the star for $20 million in damages for medical expenses and lost wages associated with the assault.

