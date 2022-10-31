MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West is making headlines again. This time the controversial rapper is calling out Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter.

On Oct. 30, Kanye took to Instagram with a lengthy message for Washington, who is currently gearing up to file a massive lawsuit against him for the comments he made about Floyd’s death on Drink Champs.

“Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE. I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!” the Grammy-award-winning producer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to XXL Magazine.

“I can guarantee that most of those that came for me after my comments didn’t do what I did! Even those with millions of dollars in the bank! How much did BLM give???? Many gave words. I ACTED.”

Earlier this month, Ye raised a few eyebrows during his Drink Champs interview, when he suggested that Floyd’s death may have resulted from a fentanyl overdose and not police brutality. His comments sparked backlash on social media, so much so that civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, a legal representative for the Floyd family, tweeted that they were “considering suit” for his “false statements about the manner of Floyd’s death.”

“Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars,” the Chicago native continued in his lengthy Instagram post. “When I’m going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting. You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy.”

Kanye West makes fun of Roxie Washington’s fashion

Ye went on to poke fun at Washington’s fashion sense.

“You better get you some business…4 GOD get mad. This is how you try someone who was there for your family????” he continued.

“You will never get money from any one else. GOD don’t like ugly… Look at yo mother******* hat. Yo hat ugly…You know how I feel about an ugly ass hat”

The star, who was just recently dropped by Adidas for his antisemitic comments, ended his message by apologizing to the Floyd family.

“I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money. The Bible is the umbilical chord…Stay Connected,” he added.

Kanye says he knows what it’s like “to have a knee on his neck” after issuing an apology for his Drink Champs comments

Before stirring up controversy on Instagram, earlier this week, Ye was filmed by a group of reporters in LA where he publicly apologized for hurting Black people with his comments about George Floyd.

“When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people,” he explained. “So when I said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. I want to apologize…because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now,” he continued, before adding:

“Thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”

In addition to Ye, the Floyd family may also be slamming Candace Owens with a lawsuit for spreading misinformation about the slain Minnesotan’s death in her controversial documentary. Although, earlier this week, the staunch Republican pundit said she would be suing them for “distress” caused by the suit.

RELATED CONTENT: Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family For ‘Distress’