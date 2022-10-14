MadameNoire Featured Video

On Oct. 12, Candace Owens finally released her scathing documentary that allegedly reveals some shocking details behind the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

The controversial commentator’s new film, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, exposes how the organization allegedly misappropriated donation funds received following the death of George Floyd in 2020, a topic that has been a point of contention since earlier this year.

Following Wednesday’s premiere, the doc garnered a score of 97 from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes and social media users were buzzing about some of the claims “exposed” in the investigative piece.

Candace Owens dives into the claims made in her scathing doc

While chatting with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, Owens went into detail about why she has been so passionate about bringing BLM’s alleged misuse of donation money to the surface.

“It was important to pause and to reflect and to consider what happened and ask a very big question, which for whatever reason, no journalist was interested in at the time,” the controversial conservative pundit said. “We were all basically required to the purple-black square donate to Black Lives Matter or to make some you know, statement online about how black people are suffering to make sure Black Lives Matter Would receive the $80 million that it received in one year. But nobody asked the question, where’s all the money going?”

Earlier this year, BLM founder Patrisse Cullors and her co-founders Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah, were accused of buying a $6 million dollar property for personal use in 2020. But the trio later argued that the lavish 12-bedroom property was purchased to house the organization’s Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, a space where Black filmmakers, musicians and artists could come together and “foster creativity.”

A portion of the documentary captures when Owens paid an unannounced visit to Cullors’ Laurel Canyon home in early May, to speak with her in person about the allegations. Cullors later accused the conservative star of being hostile.

A brief clip from their exchange aired during Owen’s chat with Carlson on Wednesday, which showed the 33-year-old journalist asking to speak to “someone” on Cullors’ property.

“I can’t see how this purchase helped Black Lives anywhere in America,” Owens says at one point, as she stands outside of the gigantic front gate bordering Cullors’ home. “I can’t even find a Black life on this property.”

Other claims explored in the documentary

In addition to the real estate rumor, Owens’ heated documentary also explores a few other claims about BLM’s alleged money mismanagement, one being that the organization donated millions of dollars to the “transgender movement.”

“That’s where a lot of this money went,” the Fox News correspondent alleged while speaking to Carlson. “Then there’s just a dead trail because the one thing that you’re afforded when you decide that you are transgender is you can change your name. So you don’t know who any of these people were originally but they received hundreds and thousands and millions of dollars of cash.”

The film also makes some eyebrow-raising claims about George Floyd.

“They turned me into public enemy number one, for accurately talking about George Floyd, not in the capacity of a hero but in the capacity of a person who was addicted to drugs and who had enough fentanyl in his system to kill a horse at the time that he died,” Owens said of BLM’s influence following the death of Floyd. “They robbed Americans’ emotions, they extracted emotions. They used black pain, to create confusion and to take millions of dollars from people.”

Kanye West & Ray J attend Candace Owens’ doc premiere

Owens is just falling deeper and deeper down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole, and it looks like Kanye West and Ray J are joining in on the hysteria. The superstar hitmakers attended the official premiere of Owens’ doc on Wednesday night in Nashville, which was a big surprise given their previous rift over Kim Kardashian and that viral sex tape Ray J claimed he had more footage of.

According to Page Six, it looked like Ye and J put their differences aside to take a few pics with Owens during the event, “although the two kept their distance.” A close source told TMZ, that the staunch conservative intentionally invited both stars to the event “in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian.”

If you remember, earlier this week, Owens leaked an audio voicemail that Kim allegedly left Ray J years ago, in which she called the late great Whitney Houston an “old hag.”

It just keeps getting weirder out here in Hollywood…

What do you think about Owens’ documentary? Will you be watching?

