MadameNoire Featured Video

After catching flack, Ye’s buddy Candance Owens was quick to defend his controversial comments about the death of George Floyd with disgusting accusations about Floyd’s family.

“George Floyd’s family didn’t even stop by his house to collect his belongings,” she alleged on Twitter.

“They left his car and personal items abandoned in his house. Now they’re mad my documentary TELLS THE TRUTH about the fatal levels of fentanyl discovered in Floyd’s autopsy.”

The family of George Floyd might pursue legal action against Kanye West due to his recent appearance on Drink Champs.

On Oct. 16, the controversial rapper paid a visit to the popular podcast show, where he spoke with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about the death of George Floyd and Candace Owens’ scathing BLM documentary.

Ye raised a few eyebrows when he suggested that fentanyl may have caused Floyd’s death in 2020.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put up. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West said. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

The family of George Floyd may sue for “emotional distress”

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes during his fatal arrest in 2020. After medical examiners performed an autopsy on Floyd, officials discovered that the 46-year-old’s death was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest” that occurred during law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression, NBC News noted. While Floyd’s heart disease and fentanyl use were contributing factors, it was not the direct cause of his death, Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker said during his testimony.

Following Ye’s viral interview, Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, a legal representative for the Floyd family, tweeted that they were “considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of” Floyd’s death.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” he added.

In a statement to CNN, Merritt said Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, wanted to pursue a defamation suit against the Grammy-award-winning rapper. While that’s not legally possible because Floyd is deceased, there could be other “legal venues” the family can pursue to seek justice, like suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I have put together a working team to investigate [West’s] statements and to investigate the source of those statements,” Merritt added.

Candace Owens defends Ye after rapper receives backlash

On Twitter, Ye received an outpour of backlash from social media users who could not understand why he was using his star power to defame George Floyd’s horrific death. One Twitter wrote that George Floyd’s family should “sue Kanye just like Sandy Hook families sued Alex Jones,” referencing the conservative talk show host’s recent court order in which he is now required to pay the families of the Sandy Hook shooting nearly $965 million over his false claims that the 2012 massacre never happened.

Watch Kanye’s full Drink Champs interview below.





Play



RELATED CONTENT: Erica Campbell Delivers The Gospel To Kanye On Being A Man Of God Amid His Online Antics