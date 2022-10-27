MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon’s brood of children continues to grow. The comedic multi-hyphenate is expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott, confirmed by Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 26.

Scott announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a photo of herself rocking her baby bump and holding up her 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The mother’s pregnant belly is on full display in an aqua-colored and fitted dress she sports in the photo.

The outfit perfectly matched the top her daughter rocked while donning a big smile at the camera.

Scott captioned the love-filled photo, “With you by my side…”

Nick Cannon’s Children

Scott and Cannon’s son Zen passed away at five months old in December 2021.

On Cannon’s eponymous talk show, the host shared that Zen, his seventh child, died from a rare form of brain cancer.

The parents announced a foundation in Zen’s honor in June, with Cannon saying the organization’s mission is to “foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

“It was a privilege being Zen’s mommy. It’s so beautiful and encouraging to see even complete strangers being touched and moved by Zen’s light. Zen’s spirit and light will shine bright forever,” Scott told PEOPLE following the child’s passing.

Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The father of 12 also shares 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who’s expecting her third child.

The host’s brood additionally includes his three children with Brittany Bell — 5-week-old son Rise Messiah, 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, three months, with Bre Tiesi — and newborn daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

