MadameNoire Featured Video

Big Sean is focusing all his time and attention into being a father.

The Detroit rapper — who’s expecting his first child with singer Jhené Aiko — told paparazzi that daddy duty is his biggest priority for the foreseeable future.

Sean explained his plans for paternity leave as TMZ caught up with him at LAX airport. “Well, I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” Sean said about taking a break from music to focus on his family.

“You can’t really put a time limit on it. You gotta feel it out,” the rapper added. “Shoutout to all the mothers and dads doing it.”

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

The couple began dating in 2016 and found their way back to each other romantically after a two-year split that started in 2018.

Sean and Jhené confirmed in early July that the “Triggered” singer is expecting.

The latter also has a young teenage daughter, who turns 14 in November.

RELATED CONTENT: “Jhené Aiko Reveals Her Baby Bump In Celestial Themed Maternity Photo”

The Twenty88 duo both posted photos on social media earlier this month from Jhené’s baby shower.

“So thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love✨,” Jhené captioned footage of the special day. “What a perfect day it was! 🥹 We love you so, so much 💙.”

“Nothing more creative than creating a creation 🤲🏾🖤🌍,” Sean added under one of his posts with photos from the event.

Sean declined to share the name of the couple’s baby boy, so fans will have to keep waiting.

If you’re interested, watch the clip of Sean’s brief encounter with the paparazzi at LAX via TMZ.

RELATED CONTENT: “JT Found Support Through ‘The Struggle’ And Has A ‘Safe Space’ In Lil Uzi Vert”