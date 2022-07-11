MadameNoire Featured Video

Jhené Aiko, recently announced that she would be expecting her first child with Big Sean. Now, it looks like the sultry singer will be welcoming a new baby brother alongside her new bundle of joy.

On July 9, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad Dr. Karamo Chilombo revealed he would be expecting a baby in a heartwarming gender reveal video on Instagram. In the short clip, Chilombo and the mother of his child, braced themselves with excitement as they pulled pieces of blue and pink paper out of a box to determine the baby’s gender.

“It has blue, pink, blue, pink… at the end, it’s going to be three rows. It’s either going to be pink or blue,” Chilombo’s significant other explained of the game’s rules before they began.

Towards the end of the adorable video, friends and family at the reveal party yelled and cheered “IT’S A BOY!” as the couple pulled at the paper, finally exposing the last row, which was all blue.

Jhené gushed about the big news in the comment section, writing “Congratulations” to her dad.

“Thank you my wonderful, beautiful daughter,” he responded.

People online appear to be amazed that the star and her father will be welcoming children at the same time. One Twitter user wrote:

“@JheneAiko ‘s baby and her little brother will be the same age. reminds me of how me & my mom was pregnant at the same time.”

While another person joked:

“Now why tf jhene aiko’s dad having another baby at 77.”

Fans react after Big Sean confirms pregnancy news

Earlier this month, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean sent fans into a heart-eyed tizzy after they finally confirmed that they were going to be having their first child. The “Triggered” crooner was pictured donning an adorable baby bump alongside Sean as they walked around Beverly Hills. Naturally, the photo sparked a ton of hysteria online.

Eventually, Sean Don took to his Instagram stories where he confirmed the big news.

“Whole new motivation [for real]. Very grateful God continues to bless us. Thank you, ” the star wrote.

Jhené and Sean have been in a relationship since 2016. Following the pregnancy news, some fans wondered if the Good Music rapper would be getting down on one knee soon.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but Big Sean should just marry Jhené already,” wrote one fan. While another Twitter user commented:

“Why won’t big Sean marry jhene? Y’all about to have a baby like??? Both pushing 40.”

It’s still unclear as to when the Grammy-nominated singer is scheduled for delivery, but this will be her second child and Sean’s first. Jhené shares 13-year-old Namiko Love Browner with singer O’Ryan.

