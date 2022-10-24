MadameNoire Featured Video

P-Valley, Starz’s spicy strip club drama series, has drawn in millions of fans since the show’s debut in 2020. Heck, it even looks like Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is a big fan of all the twisted stories happening down in the valley.

On Oct. 22, the cast of the popular series, which is currently in its second season, paid a visit to Jackson State after Sanders cordially invited them to attend the team’s homecoming game.

Play

Nicco Annan, who plays Uncle Clifford, J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda), and a few other P-Valley cast members were all there to show support for the 55-year-old coach. A video posted to YouTube captured some of the cast congratulating the former football star after the Jackson State Tigers defeated Campbell University 22-15.

At one point, Sanders tells the cast:

“What y’all are doing for our people is extraordinary, do not take that for granted. Because you are touching all of the demographics and I appreciate it.”

Morocco Omari returned the coaches kind word’s with a few words of endearment. He applauded Sanders for the work he does in the community and for showing his players how to handle business on and off the field.

The stars of P-Valley weren’t the only celebs present at Jackson State’s University game. Snoop Dog and Rick Ross were also in attendance.

Separate footage uploaded to YouTube captured Snoop Dogg partying with the Tigers in the locker room as they celebrated their big homecoming victory.

Play

We love to see it!

