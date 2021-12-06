MadameNoire Featured Video

P.J. Washington of The Hornets just can’t seem to break away from the drama.

The 23-year-old NBA star was hard at work on the court during a Dec. 5 game against the Atlanta Hawks when a few crowd-goers began chanting his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Brittany Renner’s name. Now, if you’ve been living underneath a rock, the 29-year-old fitness model was heavily criticized back in November after some social media haters claimed that she had intentionally trapped the young athlete with their precious baby boy, Paul Jamaine Washington III. During a heated interview with DJ Akademics, the social media guru lit into naysayers and denied that she gave birth to the power forward’s son for a big payday.

“This is what I get so fucking annoyed about is like when do you as men take accountability you are old enough to ride this ride,” Brittany said during an episode of DJ Akademics’ podcast “Off the Record.” “You want to fuck with me, you want to cum in me, you want to fuck me raw, so why are we babying men who make decisions for themselves… Stop acting like someone had to pull the wool over his eyes.”

Yikes!

Well, a few Hawks fans chanted Renner’s name to distract Washington as he was gearing up to shoot a few free throws during the game, but luckily, he was able to remain focused and hit both shots. The Hornets ultimately reigned victorious beating out the Atlanta Hawks 130 to 127. Following the big win, Renner took to Twitter to congratulate her baby daddy.

“Glad you made it though BD @pjwashington,” she wrote. Watch the hilarious clip below.

It’s unclear as to when Renner and P.J. first began dating but rumors of their suspected romance began swirling back in February 2019. Shortly after welcoming their cute bundle of joy this year, the sexy model and Washington split. PJ took to Twitter in July where he tweeted and deleted a message claiming that Renner was “faking it all along,” Hip Hop DX notes. Following their split, rumors surfaced that the 2019 NBA draft pick had to cough up nearly $200,000 per month in child support to Renner, but the chatter was all “cap”, according to one of P.J.’s Twitter posts.

In other Brittany Renner-related news, the star was recently invited to Jackson State University for a lecture alongside the school’s football coach Deion Sanders and the football team. Renner dropped a few gems on some of the challenges the men may face off the field as they begin to excel in their sports careers. Check it out below.

