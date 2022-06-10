MadameNoire Featured Video

“Pressure” singer Ari Lennox and Married At First Sight alum Keith Manley have reportedly broken up.

Multiple outlets, including HipHopDx, have reported that an insider shared Lennox and Manley are “no longer dating.”

The source additionally mentioned that Lennox is single, “in good spirits,” and is “focusing on her sophomore album.”

“She’s also excited for her four BET Awards Nominations,” they added.

The news of the former couple’s split comes as a surprise since the two went public with their romance only last week.

Lennox posted a photo of herself and Manley cozied up while sitting on the couch and her leg on top of his.

In another snapshot, the two closely posed together in what seemed to be a restaurant’s mirror.

MAFS fans will recall that Manley appeared on Season 9 of the hit Lifetime series back in 2019.

As MADAMENOIRE detailed in our coverage, Manley and his bride on the show Iris Caldwell ultimately decided not to stay together.

Still, the reality star was inspired by his time on the show and subsequently authored a book called Life Is Just: A Walk Within.

Manley spoke with MN exclusively back in 2021 about what being on MAFS taught him about himself and relationships.

He said, “It was a lot of things. Overall, it’s a lot more work I have to do to become a good husband, [and] a good partner. A big thing for me is transparency. I realized I need to be able to communicate how I’m feeling a lot better than how I was. How I had been in the past. It’s something I’ve tried to work on and I thought I was pretty good at it. But there is definitely room to grow in that area.”

