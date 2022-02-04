MadameNoire Featured Video

MacGyver “MacG” Muhwevho, South African host of the online series Podcast and Chill, issued an apology to singer Ari Lennox after he asked her a distasteful question about her sex life during a now-viral interview.

A clip from MacG’s interview with Lennox took the internet by storm In late January — in which he asked the “Shea Butter Baby” singer, “Is anyone f–king you good right now?”

Even though the interview continued, Lennox was clearly taken aback by the podcaster’s intrusive and explicit question. She’d responded to it by saying, “Oh my God, that’s a wild question. Why ask it that way? Whoa.”

Lennox made it even more apparent on social media after the interview went down that she felt “ambushed and blindsighted” by MacG’s question which she referred to as “creepy disrespect.” Online users followed up on the drama by taking sides. Some came to Lennox’s defense while others claimed MacG’s question was justified considering the often explicit nature of Lennox’s music. At one point, Joe Budden even shared his two cents on the situation and called MacG a “shock jockey.”

A few weeks after the whole ordeal blew up on social media, MacG made a guest appearance on the U.S.-based podcast Higher Learning, hosted by Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay and offered Lennox an apology.

“I want to sincerely apologize for that question and how it made her feel. And everything that came after that interview dropped,” MacG said on Higher Learning‘s Feb. 1 episode. “I’m not a malicious person. I don’t hate anyone. I have the utmost respect for women. I would love to genuinely apologize to Ari and everyone who I might have offended with those comments.”

“Please tell Joe Budden I am not a shock jock dawg, I am a broadcaster. I’ve been doing this longer than him,” the South African podcaster added.

Lennox, who just scored her first Billboard Radio No. 1 chart-topper with her hit song “Pressure,” hasn’t addressed MacG’s apology. As MADAMENOIRE detailed in our previous coverage of the incident, the singer said she wants to be dropped from her labels and that she is tired of being targeted by internet trolls. Read more about that and how social media reacted to the beef between Lennox and MacG below.

